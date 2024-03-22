Hyderabad: A woman and her daughter fought off an armed man and foiled a robbery at her house in Begumpet, police said on Thursday. They were alone at their house when the incident occurred. Police have taken two persons into custody.

According to information available at the time of going to print, the mother and daughter raised an alarm on noticing the assailant and attacked him. On hearing their screams, neighbours gathered and nabbed the assaliant. He tried to open fire but was overpowered, police said.

Police said that the two persons entered the house and threatened the woman and her daughter at gunpoint. Police have seized a country-made revolver and five live rounds from the assailants.