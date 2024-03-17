Woman Ends Life after Social Media Friend's Sends her Morphed pic, Videos to Husband

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old woman ended life after a man she met on social media recently posted her morphed photos to her husband. According to Meerpet police, the victim J. Sahiti, after an argument with her husband Shankarji, died by suicide at her house in Badangpet, Balapur, on Friday night.



Sahiti a few weeks back had become friends with one N. Naresh on Instagram, and both used to frequently talk on the phone and exchange photographs, police said.

Narash managed to record Sahiti's audio and also collected her photographs. He morphed these photos, posted these on a fake account on Instagram and sent the morphed pictures and videos of Sahiti to her husband Shankarji with a message questioning her character, police said.Following this, there were quarrels between the couple for the past one week. Her suicide was the outcome of this, police said. Police registered a case of abetment to suicide against Naresh and reportedly took him into custody on Saturday.