Woman Dies Within Hours of Husband’s Death

DC Correspondent
18 Feb 2024 6:55 PM GMT
The couple, who had shared their lives for nearly five decades, leaving behind a son and daughter, lived through the emotional turbulence of the husband's illness. (Representational Image)

Kakinada: Tragedy struck Tantikonda village in Gokavaram mandal of East Godavari District on Sunday as an elderly carpenter, Kosuri Satyanarayana, aged 77, passed away on Saturday night after a prolonged illness. Within hours of his demise, his wife Varalakshmi, aged 63, succumbed to overwhelming grief. Despite efforts from relatives, neighbours and friends to console her, Varalakshmi's sorrow proved insurmountable, leading to her untimely death.

The couple, who had shared their lives for nearly five decades, leaving behind a son and daughter, lived through the emotional turbulence of the husband's illness. Their son, a tailor in the village, resides separately. The heartbreaking incident became a topic of discussion highlighting the enduring love the couple had shared.

