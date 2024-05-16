Top
Woman Dies in Road Accident

16 May 2024
Woman Dies in Road Accident
(Representational Image)

Kakinada: A 49-year-old woman, Yerakaraju Durga Bhavani of Konujuwada in Veeravasaram mandal, riding pillion, died in a road accident near Vadali village in Penugonda mandal of West Godavari district on Thursday.

Police said Durga Bhavani, her younger daughter Madhavi Latha and her elder daughter’s son Rishit Varma had been going to Piramid Yoga Centre in Ravulapalem by a two-wheeler when an oil tanker hit the bike.

All three fell down. Durga Bhavani came under the wheels of the oil tanker, leading to her death on the spot.

Madhavi Latha has been severely injured and admitted to a private Hospital in Rajamahendravaram. Seven-year-old Rishit Varma escaped with minor injuries

Penugonda assistant sub-inspector K. Sridhar has registered a case.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
