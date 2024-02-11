Top
Woman Dies in Accident

11 Feb 2024 6:29 PM GMT
Visakhapatnam: A woman from Gowada Amberapuram village in Chodavaram mandal died when a container truck dashed against the vehicle she was pillion riding near Sagara Cement Factory at Baiyavaram.

Police said Kashi Ramu and his wife Kanaka Sridevi (40) had been going to their relatives' house on a Scooty when the truck hit their vehicle from behind. Sridevi succumbed to her injuries on the spot. Ramu has been shifted to a hospital in a 108 ambulance. A case has been filed and investigation is going on.




