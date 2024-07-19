Woman Booked For Branding Nine-Month-Old Daughter With Hot Object

Thane: Police have registered a case against a woman in Maharashtra's Thane city for allegedly branding her nine-month-old daughter with a hot object and torturing her, an official said on Friday. The accused woman is a beggar and lives with the child in the Bhatwadi area, he said.



"According to her neighbours, the woman used to regularly beat and torture her daughter. Recently, she also branded the toddler with a hot object. Based on the complaint given by the neighbours, the police registered a case against her on Thursday," sub-inspector Niteen Hange of Shrinagar police station said.

The injured toddler has been shifted to a child care centre at Dombivli near Thane city and a probe into the case is underway, he said.

The woman was booked under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, he added.