Woman bleeds to death after sex with boyfriend in Gujarat

In a disturbing incident, a 23-year-old woman died after having intercourse with her boyfriend, sparking an investigation into the turn of events surrounding her death.

The Nursing graduate bled to death in a hotel room after having intercourse while her partner spent many crucial hours searching for online remedies instead of seeking urgent medical help, as per reports.

The incident took place in Navsari district in Gujarat on September 23.

Police arrested the 26-year-old boyfriend for not taking her to the hospital on time and wasting many hours trying to stop the bleeding with the remedies.

As per the investigators, the man was searching, for 'what to do to cease blood during intercourse,' and not calling for an ambulance.

Despite the woman’s heavy bleeding, the man allegedly attempted to have sex again. When the bleeding worsened, he spent 60-90 minutes searching for solutions online and tried unsuccessfully to stop the bleeding with a cloth.





According to police, he also cleaned the blood stains in the hotel room. Later the girl was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle where she was pronounced dead. Eventually, the girl fell unconscious and the man called his friend for assistance.

"The forensic report stated she died due to excessive bleeding. Instead of calling 108 or medical assistance, he contacted friends and transferred her to a private vehicle after waiting for them. Had she received medical assistance with IV fluids, blood, and medicines, she would have survived," Navsari MP Sushil Agarwal told the media.

As per reports, the boyfriend called the woman's parents while heading to the hospital, but by the time they arrived, she had already passed away. Jalalpore police charged the man with culpable homicide not amounting to murder and destruction of evidence.

The girl's postmortem report indicated that she died from severe injuries to her private parts, including vaginal tearing and significant blood loss.

She had first met the accused three years ago, but they lost contact for two years. The couple reconnected about seven months ago through social media.