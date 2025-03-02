Woman assaults mother over property dispute in Haryana, video goes viral

In a shocking incident in Haryana's Hisar, a woman was seen assaulting her elderly mother in a viral video, allegedly over a property dispute. The disturbing footage shows the daughter physically attacking her mother, slapping her, biting her legs, and hurling verbal abuse at the elderly woman, who is seated on a bed. The dispute is believed to be over property matters, with the daughter reportedly pressuring her mother to transfer the property into her name.

The video, which has sparked outrage on social media, shows the woman pulling her mother’s hair, slapping her, and even threatening to "drink her blood." The physical and mental harassment appears to have been ongoing for some time as part of an effort to coerce the mother into handing over her property.

After the video surfaced, the woman's brother came forward to file a police complaint, accusing his sister of holding their mother captive. He alleged that she had been subjected to constant abuse in a bid to gain control over the property. The complaint led to the registration of a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Indian Penal Code) and the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

Inspector Sadhuram, the Station Head Officer of Azad Nagar Police Station, confirmed that the case had been registered, and the woman was being investigated for her actions. Authorities are working to ensure justice is served and to protect the rights of elderly citizens, as incidents like these highlight the vulnerability of senior citizens in family disputes. Further developments are expected as the investigation progresses.