Woman Arrested in Gurugram for Marrying Multiple Men, Fleeing With Cash, Jewellery

Gurugram: Rajasthan Police have arrested a woman here on Thursday for allegedly marrying multiple men and fleeing with their jewellery and money, officials said. The accused 'bride' was identified as Kajal. She has been evading arrest for a year and was hiding in Saraswati Enclave, police said.

According to the Rajasthan Police, Bhagat Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, met Tarachand Jat, a resident of Rajasthan's Sikar, in May 2024. Singh proposed arranging marriages of Jat's sons, Bhanwarlal and Shankarlal, with his daughters, Kajal and Tamanna.

Following this, Singh took Rs 11 lakh from Jat under the pretext of wedding preparations. On May 21, 2024, Bhagat Singh arrived in a guest house with his wife Saroj, son Suraj and two daughters (brides) and got them married to Tarachand Jat's sons.

Bhagat Singh's family stayed with Tarachand for two days after the wedding. However, on the third day, Singh, his wife and daughters fled with jewellery, money and clothes, police said.

Tarachand filed a police complaint against the family at the Dantaramgarh Police Station in Sikar district. Police arrested Singh and his wife on December 18.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they were running a racket of fraudulent marriages. Police later also arrested Tamanna and Suraj, they said.

However, Kajal remained at large. She spent some time in Jaipur and Mathura and then moved to Gurugram, where she stayed in a rented accommodation.

The Sikar Police, along with the Gurugram Police, arrested Kajal on Thursday.

"During police interrogation, Kajal revealed that her father Bhagat Singh had set up a well-organised network of fraud. The two girls would pretend to be single and seek a match with wealthy families. Kajal and Tamanna were given key roles in this 'business' because they gained people's trust through their marriages," police said.

The accused would spend two or three days with the groom and his family and would not consummate the marriage, ASI Puranmal, the investigating officer, said.

"We suspect that this gang may have defrauded many people in a similar manner. We are now searching for other associates of the gang and their network", Puranmal said.