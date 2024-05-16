Woman and her Family Members, Beaten up for Voting for BJP

The victims were identified as T Jamuna and her family members.

Jamuna and her family members have lodged a complaint in this regard at Golanthara police station.

As per reports, Jamuna and her family members had participated in BJP campaigns and exercised their franchises in favour of the saffron party during the first phase of the election in the state.

However, it didn’t go down well with some of the BJD workers in the village. Subsequently, they allegedly thrashed Jamuna and her family members brutally on road. They also called them to a ‘kangaroo court’ and imposed a fine on them.

“I am a supporter of BJP and I have been working for the party for many years. Some BJD supporters in our village thrashed me and my family members brutally and imposed fine on us by calling a meeting. We have lodged a complaint in this regard at the police station. If we are not given proper justice, I will approach the Human Rights Commission,” said P Swadhin, a victim.

“I am a ward member of the village. The BJD supporters thrashed all the members of my family and abused me for voting in favour of BJP. They also abused me in a meeting and imposed a fine on us. We want justice,” said T Jamuna, the woman victim.

There was, however, no response from the BJD side to the allegation of Jamuna.







