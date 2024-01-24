Without Mamata, no one can imagine Opposition INDIA bloc: Congress

Guwahati: Bogged down by the decision of Mamat Banerjee to contest Lok Sabha elections alone, the Congress party on Wednesday said that no one can imagine the existence of the opposition INDIA bloc without West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh told reporters that Banerjee's party Trinamul Congress is an "important pillar" of the Opposition alliance.

Talking to reporters at North Salmara in Assam Ramesh said, “No one can imagine the INDIA alliance without Mamata ji. The INDIA bloc will fight the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal and all (partners) will participate.”

Mr Ramesh said, “You have not read her full statement. Her full statement is she wants to defeat the BJP and for that, she won't take a step back. With this though, we (Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra) are entering West Bengal. When we are on a long journey, speed breaker comes, red light comes".

He further said, “Red light and speed breaker do not mean that the journey ends. Rahul Gandhi was asked the same question and he said that Ms Mamata Banerjee is a key leader of the INDIA bloc. Mamata ji is also a tall leader of the country, West Bengal, Rahul Gandhi said. We can not imagine INDIA bloc without Mamata Banerjee.”

It is significant that Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday declared that her party would fight the Lok Sabha Elections ‘alone’ in West Bengal, hinting at a split in the Opposition INDIA bloc. Ms Banerjee's statement drew sharp reactions from several political leaders.

Ms Banerjee also asserted that she has not spoken to anyone in the Congress on seat-sharing in the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Her comments come a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in Assam that seat-sharing talks were underway with TMC.

"I have not spoken to anyone in the Congress (on seat-sharing)," Ms Banerjee told reporters before leaving for Purba Bardhaman, where she is scheduled to chair an administrative review meeting.

“Let the Congress fight 300 seats on its own. The regional parties are together, and can contest in the rest. However, we will not tolerate any interference by them (Congress)," she said. The TMC, Congress, CPI(M) are part of the 28-party opposition INDIA bloc.



