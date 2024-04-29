Withdrawal of nominations ends for Lok Sabha, Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Battle lines have been drawn for the simultaneous polls for Assembly and Lok Sabha on May 13 in Andhra Pradesh, with the withdrawal of nominations coming to an end on Monday.



The Election Commission scrutinised the nominations on April 26, which it received between April 18 and 25. AP Chief Electoral Officer M K Meena had earlier stated that as many as 503 Lok Sabha and 2,705 Assembly nominations had been accepted after scrutinising them.

The main political parties, including the ruling YSR Congress, NDA constituents (Telugu Desam Party, Janasena, and BJP), and Congress, are expected to intensify their poll campaigns henceforth.

The Election authorities are expected to release the final list of candidates tonight. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is seeking reelection from Pulivendula, while his rival and leader of the opposition in the state assembly, Chandrababu Naidu is trying to retain his bastion of Kuppam.

Jagan's sister and AP Congress chief Y S Sharmila is fighting tooth and nail for the Kadapa Lok Sabha seat against sitting YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy.

AP BJP chief Purandeshwari has filed her nomination from Rajamahendravaram LS constituency. Naidu's son, N Lokesh, is again testing his electoral fortunes in Mangalagiri, where he unsuccessfully contested the assembly polls in 2019.

Founder of Janasena and actor Pawan Kalyan is vying for the Pithapuram assembly segment. He lost in the 2019 assembly polls from Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka constituencies.

Sitting TDP MLA and actor Balakrishna is contesting from Hindupur assembly segment. Jagan's campaign revolves around the welfare measures his government initiated during the past five years, while the NDA parties are pinning hopes on the anti-incumbency factor and the failures of the state government.

The YSRCP has already released its manifesto and the NDA is expected to announce it in a day or two. Andhra Pradesh has 175 assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha seats.