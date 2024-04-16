With KCR Pointing the Way, BRS Set to Step up Attacks on Congress, BJP

Hyderabad: The BRS is expected to sharpen its attack on the Congress in its Lok Sabha elections campaign, focusing on the problems being faced by farmers arising from drought-like conditions, and unexpected rainfall. The party is also expected to attempt to drill into the minds of voters the ‘unkept promises’ of the Congress government and how it was reportedly going slow on BRS’s welfare programmes.

As far as the BJP is concerned, the BRS will continue highlighting how the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi had failed to implement the promises made to the state at the time of bifurcation, and how it has been ‘using’ central investigation agencies such as the ED, CBI, and IT, in a bid to try and debilitate opposition parties.

Leading the BRS charge for the second time within a week will be its president K. Chandrashekar Rao who on Tuesday will address a public meeting at Sultanpur in Sangareddy district, to cover Narsapur, Sangareddy and Patancheru Assembly segments in Medak LS constituency and Zaheerabad, Andole and Narayankhed of Zaheerabad.

The party is learnt to have its heart set on winning Medak, since six of the seven Assembly segments in the constituency elected BRS candidates in the state elections.

The BRS is also expected to step up its criticism of the Congress government over the state’s share of Krishna river water. On Monday, party senior leader T. Harish Rao said that the state government must seek 5 tmc ft of water from Karnataka for drinking purposes. “Karnataka too has a Congress government. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy can talk to his counterpart there and get the water for Telangana.”

“In the 10 years of BRS rule, there was no instance of any MLA sitting on a protest demanding drinking water supply, women did not come on to the streets with empty pots. In the 100 days of Congress rule, 200 farmers committed suicide. The Congress did not bring change but it brought back the pre-Telangana situation in the state where farmers, common people used to suffer from various problems,” he said.