With AP, Odisha Elections Around, Kotia Villages in Spotlight

Visakhapatnam: Announcement of elections in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have again brought the long-standing dispute between the two states over villages in Kotia area into spotlight. The 22 villages, nestled in hills between the two states, have been a bone of contention between Odisha and AP ever since formation of Andhra Pradesh in 1952.

Kotia villages have approximately 12,800 voters. Of these, some are voters in the Pottangi assembly constituency in Odisha. These voters can cast their ballots in election for the Araku Lok Sabha seat in Andhra Pradesh.

Likewise, there are voters in Salur assembly constituency of AP, who can exercise their franchise for electing the candidate from Koraput Lok Sabha seat.

This is where the challenge lies. If a Kotia voter casts his ballot in Odisha’s Pottangi constituency, authorities ink her or his index finger. Subsequently, if they come to Andhra Pradesh to vote to elect their candidate from the Araku Lok Sabha seat, authorities can object, as their finger has already been inked.

To resolve the issue, collectors and SPs of Parvathipuram Manyam in AP participated in an online meeting with their counterparts in Rayagada and Koraput districts of Odisha. Post the meeting, Parvathipuram Manyam collector Nishant Kumar said they have left the choice of voting in either state to voters of Kotia villages.

Koraput district collector V. Keerthi Vasan and Rayagada collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan have also given a similar response.

The manner of voting will be dealt with as is being done historically. No district administration, whether of Odisha or AP, will obstruct the voters.

For example, if a voter votes in Pottangi constituency of Odisha, his / her left hand index finger will be marked with the indelible ink. The voter can then proceed to their voting booth in AP to cast their vote in favour of the MP of their choice. Then, the voter’s right hand index finger will be inked.

All the three district collectors and SPs have emphasised on allow voters to cast their votes in a free and fair manner.

Incidentally, all the three districts will have voting on the same day.

Officials of the two states are coordinating with each, especially in curbing illicit liquor, monitoring distribution of freebies, and moving polling personnel over the borders of the districts.