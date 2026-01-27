 Top
Home » Nation

Wings India 2026 Flying Schedule Out, Surya Kiran Begins Rehearsals

Nation
27 Jan 2026 3:41 PM IST

Wings India, set for January 28-31, 2026, will showcase impressive flying displays and a spectacular drone show, highlighting innovation and skill in aviation.

Wings India 2026 Flying Schedule Out, Surya Kiran Begins Rehearsals
x
Surya Kiran Team Rehearsals (Photo by arrangement)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has witnessed thrilling aerial manoeuvres as the Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team commenced rehearsals ahead of Wings India 2026, Asia’s largest civil aviation event, scheduled to be held from January 28 to 31, 2026.

Organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation in collaboration with FICCI, Wings India 2026 will bring together global aviation leaders, policymakers, and industry stakeholders, serving as a major platform to showcase India’s growing strength, innovation, and capabilities in the aviation sector. The precision flying and synchronised formations of the Surya Kiran team highlight the Indian Air Force’s operational excellence and commitment to aviation safety and skill.
As part of the event, an exciting series of flying displays has been scheduled across all four days. On January 28, 2026, the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team will perform from 11:00 am to 11:30 am, followed by flying displays by the Mark Jeffery Aerobatic Team from 12:00 pm to 12:30 pm, 4:00 pm to 4:30 pm, and 7:30 pm to 8:00 pm. A spectacular Drone Show is also scheduled from 6:30 pm to 7:00 pm on the same day.

From January 29 to 31, 2026, the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team will perform daily from 11:00 am to 11:30 am, followed by flying displays by the Mark Jeffery Aerobatic Team from 12:00 pm to 12:30 pm and 4:00 pm to 4:30 pm.

The flying displays are expected to be among the key attractions of Wings India 2026, with participation from major international aviation companies alongside leading Indian players. The event reinforces India’s position as a rapidly emerging global aviation hub and promises a thrilling aerial experience for aviation enthusiasts and visitors alike.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Hyderabad Indian Air Force Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X