Will You Bring Back Janmabhoomi Panels: YSRC asks Naidu

MLA Perni Venkataramaiah said Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan were telling lies to people to win power but the public “distrusts them.”



Addressing the media here on Thursday, he said, “Chandrababu, Pawan Kalyan and BJP must say what they did for this state. All three stood together from 2014 to 2018. We have done an excellent administration with Village and Ward Secretariats and Volunteers without using the corrupt Janmabhoomi committees. Do you have the guts to say that you will bring back the Janmabhoomi Committees?”



Venkataramaiah said his son Krishnamurthy contesting from Machilipatnam did not speak in any derogatory manner despite getting abuses from Naidu and Pawan.



He refuted allegations of Naidu that the YSRC government was not working for welfare of the fishermen community. “The Machilipatnam (Bandar) port flourished during the British rule. Naidu, during his 2014-19 term, did not try to renovate the port. CM Jagan Reddy started the port works and soon the Badar port works will be completed.”



“Naidu never honoured NT Rama Rao but Jagan saluted NTR by giving his name to a new district.”



He recalled Naidu promised in Machilipatnam in 2014 to start Bandar port works within six months, but “he conveniently forgot” the same. the public. “Again, in the present elections, Naidu is holding out the same promise to cheat the public,” he said.

