Will Transform Karimnagar GDC Into Top College In State: MP

Karimnagar: BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar promised to transform the Government Women’s Degree and PG College into one of the top colleges in the state.

After inaugurating the solar power generating system installed at a cost of Rs10 lakh of MPLADS on the college premises in Karimnagar on Monday, the MP assured the students of taking the initiative for the development of the 50-year-old college and the construction of separate hostel buildings by securing more CSR funds.

He said that education was not only for employment, but it must be helpful to develop knowledge about our traditions and cultures. Being born in India, students should not follow the Western culture but follow and foster the Indian culture which is being adopted by the entire world, the MP said.

Later, speaking to the media, he advised former minister K.T. Rama Rao to suggest his father and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao open a bar instead of longing for the CM post. “Whenever KTR speaks, he talks about the Muslim community and his father KCR has never tolerated the people of the Hindu community. They should build a Masjid and offer prayers instead of being in politics,” he criticised.

It was the KCR who said that the BRS government constructed the Yadadri temple to make revenue in crores but not for devotion. That is why the BJP fought against the KCR’s family and dethroned the BRS.

On the comments made by KTR, Bandi ridiculed by saying, “The Car (BRS party symbol) has not gone for servicing, but it went to the shed as it was driven by BRS leaders after consuming alcohol. The car was damaged in such a way that it couldn’t be repaired or purchased under scrap, he ridiculed.





