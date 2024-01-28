Top
Home » Nation

Will revive govt schools in Mancherial: MLA Premsagar Rao

Nation
DC Correspondent
28 Jan 2024 6:13 PM GMT
Will revive govt schools in Mancherial: MLA Premsagar Rao
x
Mancherial MLA K Premsagar Rao held a review meeting with Head Masters of Government Schools in Mancherial (Photo: Twitter)

Adilabad: Congress MLA K. Premsagar Rao on Sunday held a review meeting with headmasters of government schools to resolve their pending problems, improve educational standards and create basic amenities in government schools in the Mancherial Assembly constituency.

The MLA said steps would be taken to build compound walls, gates and washrooms in schools for the convenience of students apart from strengthening the state education system.
He alleged that the BRS government destroyed the education system in govt schools by encouraging corporate education in the state.
There were about 7,000 girl students and 6,900 boys studying in government schools in the constituency where the schools would be multiplied by the next academic year he said.
Collector Badawath Santhosh apprised the MLA of the shortage of sanitation workers in municipalities, anganwadis and gram panchayats in the constituency. Additional collectors Rahul and DEO Yadaiah, and MEOs Ravinder and Pochaiah were present.





( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Mancherial Govt Schools Premsagar Rao Congress 
Rest of India Maharashtra Mancherial 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X