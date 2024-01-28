Will revive govt schools in Mancherial: MLA Premsagar Rao



The MLA said steps would be taken to build compound walls, gates and washrooms in schools for the convenience of students apart from strengthening the state education system.

He alleged that the BRS government destroyed the education system in govt schools by encouraging corporate education in the state.

There were about 7,000 girl students and 6,900 boys studying in government schools in the constituency where the schools would be multiplied by the next academic year he said.



Collector Badawath Santhosh apprised the MLA of the shortage of sanitation workers in municipalities, anganwadis and gram panchayats in the constituency. Additional collectors Rahul and DEO Yadaiah, and MEOs Ravinder and Pochaiah were present.





