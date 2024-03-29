Will Reserve 50 Percent Govt Jobs For Women, RaGa's Big Poll Promise

Congress Leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi promised to reserve 50 percent central government jobs for women, if voted to power in upcoming elections.

Taking to social media platform X, Gandhi mentioned in a post, “Isn't the population of women in India 50 per cent? Is the presence of women in higher secondary and higher education not 50 per cent? If so, then why is their share in the system so low. Congress wants, 'Aadhi Abaadi Poora Haq', we understand that women's potential will be fully utilised only when women have equal contribution in the government running the country,”.

"Having women in 50 per cent of government posts will give strength to every woman in the country and powerful women will change the destiny of India," he emphasised. He also mentioned that Congress supports immediate implementation of women's reservation in assembly and parliament seats.

Congress has already announced five guarantees for women under 'Panch Nyay Pachees Guarantee' earlier this month.