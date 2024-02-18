Will Not Tolerate Insults on MVV: YSRC Women’s Wing

Visakhapatnam: Leaders of the East constituency YSRC women’s wing warned on Sunday at a media conference that they would not tolerate any insults against constituency in-charge M.V.V. Satyanarayana and election observer Molli Apparao.



Women leaders said that Satyanarayana did not make any personal attacks against anyone. They added that he did not insult the Yadava caste and all castes were equal for him. “Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, who won three terms as the MLA from the East constituency, made absurd remarks on M.V.V.. This can not be tolerated,” said the women leaders. Apparao, who belongs to the Yadava community, also said that it was not appropriate to make personal attacks during electioneering.



