Will MGNREGA Deliver on its Promise?

A Parliamentary committee report, tabled in Lok Sabha recently, revealed a 22% funding gap between the Ministry of Rural Development's request and the government's allocation for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (MGNREGA), sparking debate despite a revised allocation. This shortfall comes amidst sustained demand for work, leading the committee to suggest a study on increasing guaranteed workdays from 100 to 150. Furthermore, the parliamentary committee highlights the inadequacy of daily wages under MGNREGA, with significant variations across states (Rs 221 to Rs 354). This raises concerns about potential worker shortages, suggesting the need for a comprehensive review of both funding and wage structures.

Adding to the concerns highlighted by Parliamentary committee, there are other financial, implementation level strain adds another layer of complexity to an already multifaceted program struggling to deliver on its promises. Despite providing work to 137.7 million households in 2022 (generating close to 3 billion person-days), MGNREGA's 100-day employment guarantee remains elusive, with stark regional disparities. While Kerala stands out with an average of 86 workdays per household, states like Jharkhand offer a mere 16 days, highlighting a significant gap. While women's participation in MGNREGA hit a record high of 57.8% in 2022-23, significant gaps remain as men hold 40.75% of worker-days, highlighting disparities. Moreover, MGNREGA's promise of accountable spending and quality projects faces a reality check. Despite safeguards, MGNREGA grapples with leakage and diversion of funds. Social audits, with over 1.8 million conducted in 2022, identified potential misuse in 35% of cases, highlighting vulnerabilities.

Digital Wages, Skill Gaps and Stark Regional Divide

Even with 99.7% of funds electronically transferred through Public Finance Management System (PFMS) as of Dec 2023 and 70% of projects geo-tagged by March 2023 for better tracking, data discrepancies and incomplete reporting persist as mentioned in the latest Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report. MGNREGA's guarantee also remains clouded by transparency issues as 91% of registered households hold job cards, raising concerns about exclusion. It is found that favouritism in worker selection and keeping project plan hidden, with only 57% of Gram Panchayats publicly disclosing the project details in the country, fuels fears of bias and misaligned projects.

Other key question on MGNREGA's impact on rural-urban migration remains a complex puzzle, with regional disparities clouding the national picture. A 2018 World Bank report notes a 7% decrease between 2004-05 and 2011-12, potentially linked to the scheme's employment opportunities. MGNREGA's workdays per household also offer insights: Kerala (86 days), Andhra Pradesh (78 days), and West Bengal (73 days) show relatively high engagement, potentially deterring migration due to increased local income. Conversely, states like Jharkhand (16 days), Rajasthan (18 days) and Odisha (20 days) exhibit lower workdays per household, potentially offering limited alternatives to migration for better livelihoods.

MGNREGA's switch to digital wage payments, hailed as a step towards financial inclusion in rural India, presents a complex picture. Over 98% of MGNREGA wages were disbursed digitally in 2022-23, indicating a significant shift. However, the digital illiteracy and limited access to smartphones among rural populations remain hurdles, potentially excluding some workers from the benefits. A 2023 National Sample Survey Organisation (NSSO) survey found only 42.8% of rural Indians have smartphones. Moreover, the connectivity issues in remote areas is found to be disrupting wage disbursements, causing inconvenience and frustration. There is added concerns about agent commissions and manipulation, requiring robust regulatory oversight and grievance redressal mechanisms.

Beyond Jobs-Re-skilling MGNREGA 2.0

MGNREGA's potential to enhance employability beyond the scheme through skill development remains largely untapped, despite sporadic efforts. 2021-22 data reveals 40% of MGNREGA workers never attended school, and another 30% only completed primary education. This suggests a predominantly low-skilled workforce. The skill development component (SDC) launched in 2010 integrates skill training into MGNREGA projects, aiming to cover 25% of worker-days. However, data reveals low participation as only 1.3% of worker-days were dedicated to SDC in 2021-22. Another initiative, Aajeevika Skills, focuses on market-linked vocational training. But, as of March 2023, it had trained over 1.2 million individuals, but data on post-training employment outcomes is limited.

MGNREGA's footprint extends beyond job creation, demonstrably impacting rural India. Over 1.72 billion rupees worth rural assets (roads, irrigation) created between 2006-21 have improved connectivity, boosted agricultural productivity, and potentially reduced poverty by 20-30%, particularly in states with higher participation. However, immediate focus should be on the skill development as only 1.3% of worker-days involved skill training in 2021-22. Strengthening grievance redressal and ensuring timely payments are key. While participation of women reached 59.25% in 2023, regional disparities persist. Targeted interventions and increased representation are needed. Although, there is report of 99.7% of funds are transferred electronically, but data inconsistencies exist. Strengthening data systems and utilizing technology for transparency is crucial.

MGNREGA provides income security, particularly during lean seasons, and empowers rural communities through asset creation and increased purchasing power. By focusing on skill development, wage security, infrastructure quality, social inclusion, and technological advancements, MGNREGA can empower rural communities, bridge the development gap, and create a more prosperous and equitable future for rural India.

(Author is working as director ,AF Development Care, New Delhi, India- director@afdc.in )