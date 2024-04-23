Will Make West UP A Separate State If Voted To Power - BSP's Mayawati

BSP Chief Mayawati today revived the demand for separate statehood for western UP.

Addressing an election rally in Meerut in western UP, she assured the public that if BSP wins the ongoing Lok Sabha elections then it will work for making West UP a separate state and establishing High Court bench in Meerut.

Mayawati did her first election rally in Meerut today in support of the party candidates. Addressing the rally at the Hapur Road, she took potshots at both Congress and BJP led alliances accusing them of meting out injustice to the people belonging to poorer and backward sections of the society. She alleged that BJP government while providing free rations to the poor people is depriving them of their right to work.



