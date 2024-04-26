Will leave country if forced to end encryption: WhatsApp tells Delhi HC

New Delhi: Meta-owned WhatsApp on Friday told the Delhi High Court that it will stop its services in India if the platform is forced to end encryption.





An Advocate standing for Whatsapp has told the bench that, "Our platform protects users messages with end-to-end encryption and it is only because of this privacy feature that crores of users subscribe to our services. Now, with these rules we (WhatsApp) will be forced to break the encryption and if that is the case we will leave the country."



There is no such rule anywhere in the world and if such a rule is implemented then we will have to store users' messages for a number of years violating their privacy, the advocate added. A Delhi High Court bench was hearing a petition filed by WhatsApp against the Centre's IT Rules, 2021.



Facebook and WhatsApp have challenged the section 4 (2) of the IT Rules, 2021, alleging the rule of being against the Right to privacy and Right to freedom of speech.