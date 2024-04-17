Will Expose Srihari Very Soon, Says Rajaiah





Before participating in a Warangal parliamentary meeting held in Station Ghanpur constituency in support of BRS MP candidate Dr Sudheer Kumar, Rajaiah held a press meet here and slammed defected MLA Srihari on Tuesday.He alleged that Srihari had collected funds from the BRS leadership and party leaders by blackmailing that he would leave the party if his daughter was not given an MP ticket and back-stabbed the party by shifting his loyalties to Congress. He enjoyed several key posts in BRS with black-mail politics in the constituency, Rajaiah alleged.On the controversy of Srihari’s caste affiliation, Rajaiah said that the MLA and his daughter Kavya, who had an inter-religion marriage, were not eligible for the SC reservation.He ridiculed that Kavya, who does not know anything about Congress, was contesting Warangal MP elections on a Congress ticket and vice versa. She would get the third position in the LS elections as the people had realized the cheap politics of her father who would be taught a fitting lesson, he added.