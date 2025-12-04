Will Announce New Party, Says Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir

New Delhi: West Bengal MLA and recently suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Humayun Kabir on Thursday said that he will resign from the party tomorrow, and might even announce his own party on December 22.

I will resign from TMC tomorrow. If required, I will announce a new party on December 22," the suspended party leader told reporters here.

Kabir said that he had been summoned by the party district president for the meeting.

"I have come here for a meeting with the district president, will give a reaction later. But I have been suspended from the party, not as an MLA, let the meeting happen first," he told reporters here.

Earlier today, TMC suspended Kabir over his remarks in which he claimed that he will inaugurate a Babri Masjid in the state's Murshidabad district on December 6.

According to Kolkata Mayor and TMC leader Firhad Hakim, Kabir had been "warned" about his statements previously, and as such, questioning his motives, the party has suspended him.

"We noticed that one of our MLAs from Murshidabad suddenly declared that he would build the Babri Masjid. Why suddenly Babri Masjid? We already warned him. As per the decision of our party, TMC, we are suspending MLA Humayun Kabir," the Kolkata mayor and state minister said in a press conference here.

Alleging a "BJP policy in promoting a divisional politics", the Kolkata Mayor said, "Why 6th December? Why did Humayun Kabir not choose another name? He can build school or college in Murshidabad."

The mayor said, "We think this is BJP policy in trying to divide Bengal by religious matter. BJP believe in divisional politics. BJP has played this type of card before elections. I think Humayun Kabir stepped up into this divisional politics."