Will Abide by Party Decision, Says Kala

Visakhapatnam: Former home minister in NTR cabinet Kala Venkata Rao said he would stick to the party and abide by the decisions to be taken by the TD president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Venkata Rao, a longstanding member of the TD politburo, affirmed his allegiance to the party leadership, stating, “I will do whatever the party leadership says.”

He emphasised that regardless of any post or position, he remains dedicated to fulfilling the responsibilities entrusted to him by the party.

Dismissing rumours regarding his candidacy in Srikakulam, Venkata Rao clarified, “Some people are creating misconceptions that I have not received the ticket yet.”

He urged party activists not to be swayed by misinformation and assured them of his adherence to the party’s directives. With a distinguished political career spanning back to the era of NT Rama Rao, Venkata Rao has held various key positions within the TD, including serving as the home minister and the state TD president post-state bifurcation.

Despite his seniority and contributions to the party, Venkata Rao faced defeat in the previous election while serving as the state president of the party. His absence from the second list of candidates has sparked speculation regarding his future within the party.

However, Venkata Rao remains undeterred, advising his colleagues and followers not to succumb to frustration. “No matter how many misconceptions are created not to get confused,” he asserted.