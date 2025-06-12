Wildlife Rescue Center To Come Up In Every Division: Mohan Yadav

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday announced that at least one wildlife rescue center will be set up in each division in the state.

He said Madhya Pradesh has the largest forest area and the richest wildlife diversity in the country.

The state is home to the highest number of tigers in India, along with the largest populations of leopards and cultures. Crocs and alligators are also found in various forest areas across the state.

He said the state is now developing a new national park in Gandhi Sagar by relocating cheetahs from Kuno National Park in the state.

With the creation of the two new tiger national parks and the growing population of cheetahs and other wildlife, the need for rescue centers at the divisional level has become necessary, he said.

“Directions have been issued to the authorities concerned to initiate steps in the direction”, he said.

Currently Madhya Pradesh has only one wildlife rescue center, Van Vihar in Bhopal, where injured and sick wild animals from across the state are brought for treatment.

However, changing their habitat often causes stress for the wild animals. The proposed divisional rescue centers aim to ensure better care and recovery of wildlife in familiar environments.

The state government also plans to increase the number of zoos (animal parks) in Madhya Pradesh.

Two new zoos have been approved in the state budget, he added.