Wildlife poacher killed in accidental gun misfire in Odisha forest

Bhubaneswar: A suspected wildlife poacher met a tragic end after an alleged accidental discharge from his firearm in the dense forests of Gajapati district. The deceased, identified as Harishchandra Bhuyan from Sindhiba village, was reportedly preparing for a hunting expedition when the fatal mishap occurred.

According to sources, Bhuyan had ventured into the forest near Kunkunipada Sahi village accompanied by a group of local youths. While readying his country-made firearm, Bhuyan accidentally fired a shot, which inflicted fatal injuries. His lifeless body was discovered by locals near a hillside, alongside the firearm and a stockpile of unused ammunition. Villagers promptly alerted the police, who arrived at the scene to secure evidence and initiate an investigation.

Bhuyan's sudden death has left his family in shock, raising unsettling questions about how he acquired a firearm in the first place. His sister, Drupati Bhuyan, expressed disbelief over the incident.

“He was a simple man. I cannot fathom how he got hold of a gun. Moreover, I don’t suspect foul play — he was kind-hearted and had no known enemies,” she said.

His wife echoed similar doubts, stating that Bhuyan had left home that day under the pretext of purchasing rations.

“I don't understand why he would have a gun. He never mentioned any such thing before,” she said tearfully.

The local police has detained two members of the hunting party for questioning, aiming to uncover whether the shooting was a genuine accident or if there is more to the story. The authorities are also investigating the source of the firearm and whether it was illegally obtained.

Despite strict legal prohibitions on wildlife poaching — including harsh penalties for smuggling animal skins, organs, and meat — such illicit activities persist in Odisha's forest regions. Poachers frequently target wild boars, deer, and hares for both personal consumption and trade. Experts blame poor law enforcement and a low conviction rate for the continued rise in wildlife crimes.

“Weak enforcement and lack of successful prosecutions embolden poachers,” said a senior forest official on condition of anonymity. Unless stricter monitoring and swifter legal action are implemented, such tragedies and environmental damage will continue,” said Dillip Subudhi, a wildlife activist.



