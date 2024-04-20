Wildfire Ravages Forest Near Tirumala’s Paruveta Mandapam

A wildfire broke out in the forest area near Paruveta Mandapam, 3 kilometres from the hill town of Tirumala on Friday. The blaze, suspected to have been triggered by the rising temperatures in the afternoon, destroyed several trees including precious Sri Gandham trees before it was brought under control.

The fire was first noticed by the TTD forest staff, who swung into action to douse the flames. The TTD Forest wing officials along with field staff and fire tenders rushed to the spot. Water tankers were also pressed into service.

After a two-hour operation, the wildfire was finally extinguished. However, the damage had already been done with the fire razing scores of trees in the area. The exact cause of the blaze is still unknown and being investigated.