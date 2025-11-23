Wife of Maharashtra Minister’s Aide Dies By Suicide

Mumbai: The wife of Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde’s personal assistant allegedly committed suicide at her residence in central Mumbai due to a domestic dispute. The couple had tied the knot in February this year. According to the police, Palve's family has alleged that she was tortured and harassed by her husband, and this led her to take the extreme step.

Palve, wife of Anant Garje, a personal assistant to the state animal husbandry and environment minister Munde, was found hanging at her house in the Worli area on Saturday evening. was a doctor at the dental department at the civic-run KEM Hospital.

Police said the family has demanded a thorough investigation into the death. A case has been registered against Garje and others under Sections 108, 85, 352 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Officials said they are examining allegations of harassment and domestic abuse and confirmed that no suicide note was found at the scene.

“An accidental death report has been filed, and further investigation is underway to determine responsibility and gather evidence,” a police official said.

Minister Munde described the incident as “shocking” in a statement. “On November 22, between 6:30 pm and 6:45 pm, my PA Anant called on the phone of my other PA. He was crying uncontrollably. With great distress, he informed me that his wife had died by suicide. This news was extremely shocking for me as well. I have clearly stated that there should be no lapse in the police investigation. They must conduct a proper and thorough inquiry into the matter, and I have conveyed the same to the police. I also spoke to Gauri’s father, who is in deep sorrow, which I fully understand,” the minister said.