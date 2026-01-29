Wife Of Bengal BJP MP Joins TMC

Kolkata: Malda North BJP MP Khagen Murmu's wife Aruna Mardi joined Trinamul Congress on Wednesday. Her entry to the TMC came three months after her husband was injured in a violent attack by the ruling party workers at Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri during a flood relief drive.

Ms Mardi was inducted to TMC in presence of two state ministers, Bratya Basu and Birbaha Hansda, at the party office in the city. “She worked extensively for her husband in his poll campaign,” Mr Basu said. Ms Mardi said that she earlier worked for CPI(M) and BJP but did not get any recognition from any of them.

She added that she joined the TMC inspired by party supremo and chief minister Mamata Banerjee's development initiatives, and would work for the upliftment for the tribal community she represents. Referring to her husband's present political status, Ms Mardi pointed out that different political views can coexist in a family.

Mr Murmu, who is a two-time BJP MP, however claimed that the tribals have no longer been with the TMC. He also alleged that Ms Mardi has not been staying with him over the last 12 years.