Wife kills man for Rs 8 crore, dumps body 800 km away

Bengaluru: In a shocking murder case, police in Karnataka’s Kodagu district discovered a charred body in a coffee plantation, leading them to unravel a plot involving Ramesh, a 54-year-old businessman who had been reported missing.

Three weeks after the body was found on October 8, police linked it to Ramesh, whose wife, Niharika, her lover Nikhil, and another accomplice, Ankur, were arrested for orchestrating the crime.

The investigation began when the burnt remains were found near Suntikoppa, and efforts to identify the body were unsuccessful initially.

However, CCTV footage revealed a red Mercedes registered to Ramesh, prompting police to investigate further. Niharika, 29, confessed to the murder, revealing that Ramesh had been choked to death in Hyderabad over a financial dispute.

After the murder, the trio traveled over 800 km to dispose of the body in the coffee plantation. Niharika’s troubled past, including a history of financial fraud and time in prison, contributed to her motives. Following Ramesh's refusal to meet her demand for ₹8 crore, she plotted with Nikhil and Ankur to kill him and seize his wealth, ultimately leading to their arrest and the shocking details of the case emerging.







