Wife, Husband Die By Suicide

DC Correspondent
4 Feb 2024 6:42 PM GMT
Kakinada: A wife and husband died by suicide in their house at Siddantham village in Penugonda mandal of West Godavari district on Sunday. According to Penugonda circle inspector N. Rajani Kumar, Paravala Satyanarayana, 53, and his wife Lakshmi, 50, are residing at Siddantham village and he is working in a textile shop. They couple had two daughters and one son. They performed marriages to their two daughters and their son Veera Venkata Sai is on job trials. But they were in debt trap and unable to clear their debts and bear the pressures from the creditors, they took this extreme step.

Penugonda police registered a case, based on the complaint, given by Veera Venkata Sai.

