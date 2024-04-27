Wife, Boyfriend Held for Electrician’s Murder

Visakhapatnam: Police have arrested a woman, her boyfriend, and another person in connection with the murder of her husband in Sabbavaram mandal on Saturday. The deceased, identified as 32-year-old Srinivasa Rao, worked as an electrician at a private university.

According to the police, Srinivasa Rao was married to Bhagyalakshmi of Mangala Palem in Duvvada seven years ago. The couple had two children. According to police officials Bhagyalakshmi allegedly was involved in an extramarital affair with 24-year-old Galla Ravi, a resident of her village.

On Friday night, in Salapuvani Palem village of Gotivada panchayat, Srinivasa Rao was beaten to death by Bhagyalakshmi, Ravi, and another unidentified person. The Sabbavaram police received information about the incident and shifted Srinivasa Rao's body to Anakapalli government hospital for autopsy. Police have arrested Bhagyalakshmi, Galla Ravi, and the third accomplice and an investigation is underway for the motive behind the murder.