Judge asks Woman: No Sindoor, Mangalsutra, Why Would Husband Be Interested?

The remark has drawn strong criticism online, with many pointing out the inappropriate nature of such comments during mediation, particularly in a case concerning domestic violence. Legal professionals and social media users alike stressed that a mediator's role is to foster a neutral, respectful environment, especially in sensitive disputes involving personal safety and dignity.

Jahagirdar highlighted the incident as an example of why domain expertise and proper training are critical for judges and mediators handling family law cases. “Mediation is supposed to create a safe space for both parties to express themselves. Comments like these not only reinforce harmful stereotypes but also discourage victims from seeking justice,” he wrote in his post.

In addition to this case, Jahagirdar cited another concerning example from a maintenance dispute. In that case, a sessions judge allegedly said, "If a woman is earning well, she will always look for a husband who earns more than her and will never settle for someone who earns less. However, if a man who earns well is looking to marry, he might even marry a maid who washes utensils in his house. Look how flexible men are. You should also show some flexibility. Don’t be so rigid.”

These revelations have intensified calls for the judiciary to implement gender-sensitivity training and ensure that mediators are equipped to handle cases without bias or prejudice, particularly when vulnerable individuals are involved.