Judge asks Woman: No Sindoor, Mangalsutra, Why Would Husband Be Interested?

A district court in Pune witnessed a controversial exchange during a mediation session involving a woman who had filed a domestic violence case against her husband. The incident came to light after a LinkedIn post by advocate Ankur R Jahagirdar exposed comments made by the judge mediating the dispute, sparking debate on the need for trained mediators in sensitive cases.
According to Jahagirdar, during the court-mandated mediation, the judge allegedly questioned the woman for not adhering to traditional symbols of marriage, such as wearing a mangalsutra or sindoor. "I can see that you are not wearing a mangalsutra or a bindi. If you don’t behave like a married woman, why would your husband show any interest in you?" the judge reportedly said during the session.
The remark has drawn strong criticism online, with many pointing out the inappropriate nature of such comments during mediation, particularly in a case concerning domestic violence. Legal professionals and social media users alike stressed that a mediator's role is to foster a neutral, respectful environment, especially in sensitive disputes involving personal safety and dignity.
Jahagirdar highlighted the incident as an example of why domain expertise and proper training are critical for judges and mediators handling family law cases. “Mediation is supposed to create a safe space for both parties to express themselves. Comments like these not only reinforce harmful stereotypes but also discourage victims from seeking justice,” he wrote in his post.
In addition to this case, Jahagirdar cited another concerning example from a maintenance dispute. In that case, a sessions judge allegedly said, "If a woman is earning well, she will always look for a husband who earns more than her and will never settle for someone who earns less. However, if a man who earns well is looking to marry, he might even marry a maid who washes utensils in his house. Look how flexible men are. You should also show some flexibility. Don’t be so rigid.”
These revelations have intensified calls for the judiciary to implement gender-sensitivity training and ensure that mediators are equipped to handle cases without bias or prejudice, particularly when vulnerable individuals are involved.