Why Centre is allowing Bangladesh cricket team's India tour: Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday sought to know why the Centre was "going soft" on BCCI and allowing the Bangladesh cricket team to tour India when the minority Hindu community was facing violence in the neighbouring country.In a post on X, Thackeray said trolls in India are engineering hatred on the pretext of violence in Bangladesh, while the BCCI is hosting its team.



"I wonder why those who have actively campaigned against this violence, don't speak to the @BCCI and ask questions? Or is it only about creating hate in India and election propaganda?" he said.

So Bangladesh cricket team is on tour of India.



Just keen to know from the Ministry of External Affairs, whether hindus in Bangladesh faced violence in the past 2 months, as told to us by some media and social media?



If yes, and hindus and other minorities faced violence, then… — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) September 17, 2024