Top 3 Contenders for BJP National President

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to shift its attention to organisational matters—most notably, the appointment of its next national president. While there is no official word yet, internal deliberations are reportedly underway, and the formal selection process could begin by mid-June.

Sources say that organisational elections required under the BJP constitution before naming a national president have been completed in most states. The recent appointment of 70 district presidents in Uttar Pradesh has further fuelled speculation that the party may soon make its move at the national level.

The process was briefly delayed due to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Party insiders indicate that before a national announcement, the BJP will likely finalise new state presidents in key regions, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

In Uttar Pradesh, caste dynamics remain central to leadership decisions. While a Brahmin candidate was initially considered, there is rising demand within the party for an OBC leader reflecting the BJP’s strategic effort to strengthen its OBC voter base.

In Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP currently has an OBC chief minister and a Brahmin state president, the party is now weighing the option of appointing a tribal leader as state chief to boost tribal representation at both state and national levels.

Uttarakhand may see a Brahmin leader take the reins, though nothing has been confirmed officially.

Meanwhile, names of potential contenders for the BJP’s top post are doing the rounds. Among the frontrunners:

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister and OBC leader from Odisha, known for his organisational skills and close ties with the central leadership.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and current Union Minister, considered a mass leader with strong grassroots appeal.

Manohar Lal Khattar, former Haryana CM and now a Union Minister, seen as a candidate who brings administrative continuity and experience.

The BJP is expected to weigh caste representation, regional balance, and leadership experience before finalising the choice.

Current national president JP Nadda, who has led the party since January 2020 and had his term extended through the 2024 elections, has yet to confirm whether he will seek a second full term.

A central election committee is expected to be formed to oversee the process, which includes nominations, scrutiny, and, if required, voting.

Opposition parties such as Congress and AAP are watching developments closely, as the new BJP president will play a key role in shaping strategies for upcoming state elections in 2026 and the 2029 Lok Sabha polls.



