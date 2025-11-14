Who will be Bihar CM if NDA Wins?

As counting continues for the Bihar Assembly elections 2025, all eyes are on the BJP and the question that has dominated party circles for months: who will be the chief ministerial face if the NDA returns to power?

Early trends indicate a strong showing for the NDA, with the BJP emerging as the single largest party in the alliance. Traditionally, the CM post in Bihar has gone to the JD(U), led by Nitish Kumar, the state’s longest-serving Chief Minister. However, BJP’s early performance has reignited speculation that it could stake a stronger claim this time—drawing comparisons to the Maharashtra 2019 model, when Devendra Fadnavis was given the CM seat despite Shiv Sena being a key ally.