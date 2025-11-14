Who will be Bihar CM if NDA Wins?
With BJP leading in early trends, internal discussions point to Samrat Chaudhary as a strategic choice for the chief ministerial post, challenging JD(U)’s traditional claim
As counting continues for the Bihar Assembly elections 2025, all eyes are on the BJP and the question that has dominated party circles for months: who will be the chief ministerial face if the NDA returns to power?
Early trends indicate a strong showing for the NDA, with the BJP emerging as the single largest party in the alliance. Traditionally, the CM post in Bihar has gone to the JD(U), led by Nitish Kumar, the state’s longest-serving Chief Minister. However, BJP’s early performance has reignited speculation that it could stake a stronger claim this time—drawing comparisons to the Maharashtra 2019 model, when Devendra Fadnavis was given the CM seat despite Shiv Sena being a key ally.
Samrat Chaudhary’s Rise
Inside BJP circles, several senior leaders with organizational influence have been discussed as potential CM candidates. Among them, Samrat Chaudhary, the current leader of the opposition in Bihar, has emerged as a strong contender. Known for his organizational skills and experience in Bihar politics, Chaudhary is seen as a unifying figure within the party.
Analysts highlight several factors boosting his prospects:
-
Wide acceptance among BJP workers across the state.
-
Strong political experience and understanding of Bihar’s electoral landscape.
-
Strategic advantage if JD(U)’s traditional claim to the CM post weakens and BJP outperforms its allies in seat share.
While the BJP high command has remained tight-lipped, internal discussions reportedly consider Chaudhary a safe and strategically viable choice, particularly if the NDA’s numerical advantage grows as counting progresses.
Strategic Implications for the NDA
The decision on the CM face is critical for consolidating NDA’s gains and ensuring post-poll stability. Analysts note that while Samrat Chaudhary has strong credentials, the final call will depend on seat tallies, alliance negotiations, and the leadership’s assessment of governance challenges.
As the day unfolds, Bihar’s political landscape could witness a significant shift, with the BJP potentially asserting itself in the alliance while balancing relations with JD(U) and Nitish Kumar, whose long tenure as CM has shaped the state’s political narrative. The rise of Samrat Chaudhary as a potential CM face underscores BJP’s growing clout and the strategic considerations shaping the NDA’s post-poll roadmap.