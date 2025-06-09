Who is Priya Saroj, Samajwadi Party Engaged to Cricketer Rinku Singh

At just 26, she is one of the youngest MPs in India and the youngest woman MP, representing the Machhlishahr constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

Priya Saroj hails from a Dalit family of strong political legacy, as the daughter of senior Samajwadi Party leader Tufani Saroj, a three-time MP and current MLA of Uttar Pradesh. At just 26, she is one of the youngest MPs in India and the youngest woman MP, representing the Machhlishahr constituency in Uttar Pradesh after defeating BJP leader B.P. Saroj by a margin of 35850 votes in 2024. Her campaign focused on issues of unemployment, women’s empowerment, farmer’s rights and upliftment of marginalized communities.

She is also a member of the Parliamentary Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment and has served on the committee reviewing the Income Tax Bill, 2025.

Before entering politics, Priya earned a BA from Delhi University and further pursued an LLB from Amity University, practicing as a lawyer at the Supreme Court of India. June 8th saw Priya Saroj’s engagement to Indian cricketer Rinku Singh, best known for his performance in the IPL as part of the Kolkata Knight Riders team. The event was held at The Centrum hotel in the city and was attended by over 300 guests with famous personalities from both the political and the cricketing spheres.



