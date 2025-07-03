Who is Indian Techie Soham Parekh Accused of Moonlighting, Scamming US Startups?
Indian techie Soham Parekh sparked a meme fest as allegations of moonlighting and unethical practices rocked the internet
On Wednesday, an Indian techie, Soham Parekh, has set the US start-up eco-system buzzing after Mixpanel founder, Suhail Doshi decided to expose the former's moonlighting tactics with a post on X.
"there’s a guy named Soham Parekh (in India) who works at 3-4 startups at the same time. He’s been preying on YC companies and more. Beware," Doshi warned.
"I fired this guy in his first week and told him to stop lying / scamming people. He hasn’t stopped a year later. No more excuses," his post added.
Soon after Doshi’s post, several startup founders including Flo Crivello of Lindy and Matthew Parkhurst of Antimetal shared similar experiences, stating they had recently hired Parekh and quickly realised he was moonlighting.
"Scam aside, I’m kinda surprised to hear that YC startups are hiring remote people abroad to begin with," a user wrote.
According to the resume shared by Doshi, Soham P has an MS degree in Computer Science from Georgia Institute of Technology. His profile also reveals that he holds a B.E Computer Engineering degree from University of Mumbai.
Moreover, his approximately five year work experience, all remote, had come from five different companies.
Interestingly, Doshi, sharing his professional summery stated that 90 percent of Soham's claims are fake. "Probably 90% fake and most links are gone."