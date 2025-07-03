Who is Indian Techie Soham Parekh Accused of Moonlighting, Scamming US Startups?

On Wednesday, an Indian techie, Soham Parekh, has set the US start-up eco-system buzzing after Mixpanel founder, Suhail Doshi decided to expose the former's moonlighting tactics with a post on X.

"there’s a guy named Soham Parekh (in India) who works at 3-4 startups at the same time. He’s been preying on YC companies and more. Beware," Doshi warned.

"I fired this guy in his first week and told him to stop lying / scamming people. He hasn’t stopped a year later. No more excuses," his post added.

Soon after Doshi’s post, several startup founders including Flo Crivello of Lindy and Matthew Parkhurst of Antimetal shared similar experiences, stating they had recently hired Parekh and quickly realised he was moonlighting.



Crivello said, “Holy s**t. We hired this guy a week ago. Fired this morning. He did so incredibly well in interviews, must have a lot of training. Careful out there."

The revelation, however, sparked a meme fest as many netizens hailed him as a generational talent for handling so many jobs at once.

Joining the viral meme fest was LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, who jokingly wrote on X, "What do you think Soham Parekh's LinkedIn header is?" While Parekh has not issued an official statement yet, Doshi claimed he expressed regret in private. The incident also reignited questions on remote work and moonlighting splitting the internet. "Why do you feel moonlighting is wrong? If he aced the interviews and was the best so you hired him - what’s wrong? As long as he meets all deliverables on time with the right attitude," a woman commented on Suhail Doshi's post.

"Scam aside, I’m kinda surprised to hear that YC startups are hiring remote people abroad to begin with," a user wrote.

