White petroleum jelly illegally manufactured without drug license seized

Hyderabad: Officials of Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) conducted a raid on a medical shop at Pet Basheerabad in Quthbullapur and detected 'white petroleum jelly' bearing brand name 'PURELINE,' which was illegally manufactured and being circulated in the market.



White petroleum jelly was manufactured by Jubilant Cosmeceuticals in Shivarampally without a drug license. The product ‘PURELINE’ has not been labeled in the prescribed manner and was also considered a 'misbranded' drug, according to V.B. Kamalasan Reddy, DCA Director-General.

Officials seized 10 units of 500 ml each of Pureline white petroleum jelly

In a separate raid, officials detected a medicine ‘ALTACOLD Suspension,' circulating in the market with misleading claims on its label that it treats 'fever', which is a contravention of Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act-1954.

Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act-1954 prohibits advertisement of certain drugs for treatment of certain diseases and disorders. No person shall take part in publication of advertisement regarding the diseases/disorders indicated under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

The medicine was detected by DCA officials at a medical shop in Attapur and the stocks were seized during the raid.

The advertisement of a medicine for the treatment of ‘fever’ in general is prohibited under Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.