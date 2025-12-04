What’s Behind IndiGo’s Flight Chaos? Stricter Pilot Duty Rules Spark Disruptions

What happened?

The disruption comes in the wake of new pilot fatigue regulations implemented by the government on November 1. The updated rules mandate a minimum weekly rest period of 48 hours, expand the definition of night duty hours, and limit pilots to two night landings per duty cycle, down from the earlier allowance of six.

What Pilot Unions say?

Pilot unions allege the crisis was avoidable, claiming IndiGo failed to restructure rosters, plan crew availability, or scale manpower ahead of the compliance deadline. They have also pointed to long-standing staffing shortages and a hiring freeze, describing the sudden cancellations as a "system failure, not a surprise."

IndiGo has yet to issue a detailed public statement. The airline has only said it is making “calibrated adjustments” for the next two days, offering no clarity on when operations will normalize.

With IndiGo controlling nearly 65% of India’s domestic aviation market, the mass cancellations have had a compounding effect across the sector, pressuring fares and seat availability on competing airlines.

Passengers are now anxiously waiting to see whether the situation stabilizes — or escalates further into a nationwide aviation disruption.