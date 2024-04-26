After Bengaluru, Hyderabad to go without shadows on this day

Hyderabad: The City is set to witness a rare celestial phenomenon called the 'Zero shadow day' on May 9.

Recently, Bengaluru, the capital city of neighbouring state, Karnataka has experienced this event on April 24 making the citizens go into a frenzy.

Dwelling into details, the 'Zero shadow day' is the phenomenon where the sun reaches its highest point and will be right above the head prompting the disappearance of shadows briefly. This event can be observed across the country as the sun keeps moving at various times during the year.



On May 9, between 12:12 pm to 12:19 pm the sun will be at its pinnacle in some areas of the city and there will be absence of shadows.



The 7-minute-long astronomical event provides an opportunity for Hyderabadis to experience the stellar occurrence.