Govt working to develop Ayodhya, 16 other cities as model solar cities: PM Modi

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said his government in the first 100 days of its third term had tried to address every sector and factor for rapid progress of the country. Addressing the 4th edition of Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet and Expo (RE-INVEST 2024) in Gandhinagar, he said not just Indians but the entire world feels India is the best bet for the 21st century.



"In the first 100 days (of the Union government's third term) you can witness our priorities, speed and scale. We have tried to address every sector and factor which are required for rapid progress of the country," the PM said.

"India's diversity, scale, capacity, potential and performance are unique and that is the reason I say Indian solutions for global application," he added.

India is preparing the base for development for the next 1000 years and the focus is not just to reach the top but to sustain the rank, Modi asserted.

"For us green future and net zero are not just fancy words. These are requirements of the country and we are committed to achieve it. The government is working to develop Ayodhya and 16 other cities as model solar cities," he said at RE-INVEST 2024.

He said 140 crore Indians have pledged to make the country the world's third largest economy.