Western Australia Explores Collaborations with Telangana in Healthcare Sector

The delegation held talks with representatives from health and life sciences, medical technology, digital health, and medical device companies, biotech, and pharmaceutical companies. Attracting healthcare workers is a key priority for Western Australia, which needs an additional 5,000 full-time equivalent doctors and nurses by 2033.

Sanderson had a bilateral meeting with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and met health minister Damodar Rajanarasimha and IT and industries minister D.Sridhar Babu to foster collaboration and investment in healthcare. She highlighted Western Australia’ s healthcare ecosystem, advancements in healthcare, research, and development, and interest in potential investments. She reiterated the government's commitment to supporting skilled migrant workers through initiatives like the ‘skilled migrant job connect programme’.

"Through our mission to Hyderabad, we've forged invaluable connections and laid the groundwork for collaborations between Western Australia and India. Our shared commitment to advancing medical innovation and fostering skilled workforce exchange lays a solid foundation for addressing healthcare challenges and driving economic prosperity. I'm immensely proud of the outcomes achieved and look forward to the continued growth and prosperity that these partnerships will bring," said Sanderson.

