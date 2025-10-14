In a stern warning to Pakistan, Western Army Commander Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar said on Tuesday that there is a strong likelihood of another Pahalgam-like terror strike but assured that the Indian Army is fully prepared to counter any such attempt.

#WATCH | Jammu, J&K: Lt. Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, GOC-in-C, Western Command, says, "...Pakistan again attempted a nefarious attack by a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, but the Indian Army again responded strongly. In Operation Sindoor, we received full support from the public,… https://t.co/HLNrwWPyCU pic.twitter.com/Zu0735eJ0B — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2025

“Pakistan will try to attack us again; they always try to do a Pahalgam-like attack, and we have to be alert. I assure you that the Indian Army is ready to thwart any nefarious designs of Pakistan,” Lt Gen Katiyar told ex-servicemen and serving personnel during a rally in Jammu commemorating 60 years of the 1965 Indo-Pak War.

His remarks come after Operation Sindoor, India’s military response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack that killed several civilians. “Terrorists killed our innocent people in the Pahalgam attack. The Indian Army gave a befitting reply to Pakistan. Operation Sindoor was successful as we got support from the administration, ex-servicemen and local people,” he added.

The Army commander praised the coordination between armed forces, administration, and civilians, calling it key to the operation’s success. Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror infrastructure across the border, served as a strong retaliatory message against Pakistan’s continued support for cross-border terrorism.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also lauded the Army’s swift action, saying, “In Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army gave a befitting reply and targeted the terror camps. I want to thank and appreciate the 26th Infantry Division and the VDG members involved.”

Lt Gen Katiyar further asserted that Pakistan, while lacking the capacity to wage a direct war, may continue Pahalgam-type attacks under its “bleed India through a thousand cuts” policy. He hinted that Operation Sindoor 2.0, the next retaliatory action, would be deadlier than the previous one.

“The action we will take this time will be deadlier than the past. It would be more powerful. Yes, you are very right. It (Operation Sindoor 2.0) has to be deadlier. There is no doubt about it,” he told reporters.

He emphasized the need for support from civilians, particularly veterans, stating, “Pakistan will not desist from its designs. But the Indian Army is ready to foil it. For that we need support from the people, particularly veterans. We are hopeful that veterans will support us.”

The remarks come amid heightened alertness along the Line of Control (LoC) as Indian forces strengthen counter-infiltration measures to prevent further terror strikes by Pakistan-based groups.