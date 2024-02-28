West Godavari ZP Chairperson Alleges Attempt to Attack her

Padma Sree informed police that she had gone to her native place Satyavolu to pay her last respects to Terla Balavarthi who had passed away on Tuesday night.

While returning to her camp office at Eluru, a vehicle bearing a TD flag entered her convoy and tried to hit her car. Soon thereafter, their convoy reached Kothuru village. However, miscreants in the car drove away immediately after the convoy stopped at Kothuru.

Pedapadu police station house officer K. Subha Sekhar said the car that tried to crash into the ZP chairperson’s car bore Telangana registration. He said they have registered a case and are trying to identify the owner of the car.



