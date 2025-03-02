 Top
Kolkata Revives Iconic Yellow Taxis with Launch of Yellow Heritage Cabs

Nation
DC Correspondent
2 March 2025 11:17 AM IST

A fleet of 20 modern cars, launched by the state government and a private company, aims to bring back the charm of Kolkata’s iconic yellow taxis

The West Bengal government has introduced 20 Yellow Heritage Cabs with modern features to revive the nostalgic yellow taxi culture in Kolkata.

In a bid to revive the iconic yellow taxis, which have been dwindling in numbers, the West Bengal government, in collaboration with a private company, launched a fleet of 20 modern cars on Friday. The hatchback taxis, known as 'Yellow Heritage Cabs,' were flagged off by state transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty, with transport secretary Soumitra Mohan and other officials also present at the event.

These cabs are designed to evoke nostalgia and capture the emotional connection people have with the traditional yellow taxis that have been an integral part of Kolkata for decades. The new taxis come equipped with modern features such as seat belts, airbags, and a dual fuel system (CNG and petrol).

The fleet is expected to grow rapidly, with plans for 3,000 such cabs to be on the streets in the coming months. The cars will also showcase iconic images of Kolkata's landmarks, including the Victoria Memorial Hall and the Howrah Bridge, offering a blend of tradition and modernity.

This initiative marks a new chapter for Kolkata's transport scene, offering safe, comfortable, and nostalgic rides to its residents and visitors alike.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
west bengal Kolkata news yellow taxis of Kolkata 
Rest of India West Bengal Calcutta [Kolkata] 
