Kolkata Revives Iconic Yellow Taxis with Launch of Yellow Heritage Cabs

These cabs are designed to evoke nostalgia and capture the emotional connection people have with the traditional yellow taxis that have been an integral part of Kolkata for decades. The new taxis come equipped with modern features such as seat belts, airbags, and a dual fuel system (CNG and petrol).

The fleet is expected to grow rapidly, with plans for 3,000 such cabs to be on the streets in the coming months. The cars will also showcase iconic images of Kolkata's landmarks, including the Victoria Memorial Hall and the Howrah Bridge, offering a blend of tradition and modernity.

This initiative marks a new chapter for Kolkata's transport scene, offering safe, comfortable, and nostalgic rides to its residents and visitors alike.