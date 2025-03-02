Kolkata Revives Iconic Yellow Taxis with Launch of Yellow Heritage Cabs
A fleet of 20 modern cars, launched by the state government and a private company, aims to bring back the charm of Kolkata’s iconic yellow taxis
In a bid to revive the iconic yellow taxis, which have been dwindling in numbers, the West Bengal government, in collaboration with a private company, launched a fleet of 20 modern cars on Friday. The hatchback taxis, known as 'Yellow Heritage Cabs,' were flagged off by state transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty, with transport secretary Soumitra Mohan and other officials also present at the event.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
