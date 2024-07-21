West Bengal: Didi Sparks Controversy With Offer to Shelter Fleeing Bangladeshi Nationals

Kolkata: Triggering a major controversy, Trinamul supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday offered shelter in the state to Bangladeshi nationals fleeing the unrest at home.

“I can't make any comment on Bangladesh because it is a separate country. The Indian government will say whatever has to be said. But I can say at least if helpless people knock on the doors of Bengal, we will definitely give them shelter because there is a United Nations resolution that if anyone becomes a refugee, the nearby area will show respect to them,” she said at the Trinamul Congress’ annual event, Shaheed Divas rally, at Dharmatala,

She said, “A similar problem happened in Assam with the Boros. They stayed in Alipurduar for a long time. I went there to visit them. But I have an appeal to you. We should not get into any provocation or tension on the Bangladesh issue. We always have sympathy and sorrow for whoever bleeds. We are sad and staying updated. The great and young lives of the students are getting lost. My heart goes out to them.”

Responding to the offer, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya posted on his X handle: “Mamata Banerjee on Odd days - We will not allow Hindu refugees, who came to India to escape religious persecution, to apply for citizenship under CAA and get their legitimate rights. If they insist, we will ask illegal Rohingyas, who vote for the TMC, to burn trains, block roads and kill people. Even days - Bangladeshis are welcome to India.”

He wondered, “Who gave Mamata Banerjee the authority to welcome anyone in India? Immigration and citizenship are exclusively in the Center’s domain. The States have no locus-standi. This is part of I.N.D.I. alliance’s evil plan to settle illegal Bangladeshis from Bengal to Jharkhand, so that they can win elections.”

Banerjee later informed about the return of people belonging to the state from Bangladesh. “Hundreds of students and others are returning to West Bengal/ India, from the trouble-torn Bangladesh. I have asked our state administration to render all help and assistance to the returnees.”

“For instance, around 300 students arrived at Hilli border today and most of them left for their respective destinations safely: 35 of them, however, needed help and we provided them with basic amenities and facilitation assistance. United we stand!” she wrote on her X handle.

Earlier, the CM, while addressing her party's signature event, doubted the BJP’s chance of survival in power at the Centre before coming down heavily on the NDA partners.

Taking a swipe at the NDA partners, she alleged, “Has anyone ever heard of money being offered instead of ministries? They are cowards, shameless, and greedy who yielded to financial inducements. They sacrificed their own identities.”