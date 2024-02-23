West Bengal BJP Leader Arrested for Prostitution Racket

Kolkata: A West Bengal BJP leader was arrested by the police from a hotel at Sankrail in Howrah on Friday for allegedly running a prostitution racket. Sabyasachi Ghosh, the accused, is district Kishan Morcha secretary of the saffron party, according to the police and Trinamul Congress.

State minister Aroop Biswas posted X, “@BJP4Bengal leader Sabyasachi Ghosh runs a PROSTITUTION RACKET involving MINOR GIRLS in Howrah. Shockingly, he was seen sharing the stage with @DilipGhoshBJP. BJP not only shelters DISGUSTING PIMPS but their top leaders also cozy up to such leeches. Utterly SHAMEFUL!”

State BJP however claimed, “It has come to our attention that WB Police has arrested one Sabyasachi Ghosh, on charges of running a prostitution racket in Howrah and claims that he is a BJP leader. BJP West Bengal denies having any association with the accused. We wish to put on record that Sabyasachi Ghosh holds no position in the party.”

It added, “This is yet another desperate attempt by the WB Police to distract from the issue of rape and torture in Sandeshkhali in order to protect Mamata Banerjee. People of West Bengal want to know where is Shahjahan Sheikh? This is only question Mamata Banerjee and West Bengal Police need to answer.”